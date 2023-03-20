Labour crunch hits MSMEs as migrants extend leave

Industrialists seek spl trains to enable return

Industrialists have urged the Centre to operate more trains from North India to bring back migrant workers, who left Tamil Nadu following rumours of attacks on social media recently.

Migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand, who are employed in large numbers in MSMEs in Coimbatore and Tirupur have gone to their home states following speculations of attacks and as well as to celebrate Holi.

“They now want to come back and join work. However, their return is being delayed as trains are running full and heavily crowded. Therefore, the Centre should run special trains to facilitate their return at the earliest,” said C Sivakumar, president of COTMA in a petition to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to operate special trains from northen states.

Industrialists claimed that only a small segment of the workforce would have planned their return journeys in advance even at the time of leaving. “A majority of others are still unsure of their return and lack of tickets in trains may also influence their decisions. Therefore, more special trains should be run to bring them back at the earliest,” said another industrialist. Representatives of industrial units have kept the channel of communication open and were persuading the workers to return soon.

MP Muthurathinam, president of TEAMA said, “Special zones should be created in districts with barren lands for MSMEs to expand by providing subsidies and focus more on skill development of local workers. The existing crisis should be taken as a lesson and be prepared to meet any eventuality, while not totally dependent on the migrant workforce alone.

“Housing units should be built to accommodate at least one lakh workers in Tirupur. It is because of lack of housing facilities that labourers fail to stay permanently,” said V Rajsekar, a knitwear unit owner in Tirupur.