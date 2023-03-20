TamilNadu

Include 28 months arrear in ₹1k financial aid to women: Annamalai

The scheme will be launched on September 15 on the occasion of late leader CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented its Budget for the FY 2023-24 in the Assembly in which an announcement of Rs 1,000 as financial aid for women heads will be given.

Taking to Twitter, TN BJP Chief Annamalai tweeted " I'm happy that after two years of coming to power, DMK finally remembered it's poll promise to give Rs 1,000 monthly financial aid to women family heads. When this scheme gets implemented in September this year, I insist that 29,000 be given (including 28 months arrear)."

TN Budget 2023: Vaazhga Tamil, Valarga Tamil Nadu, says PTR

DMK should not divert the objective of the scheme by telling that only 'eligible beneficiaries' will be given the amount. All 2.2 Crore family card holders should be given Rs 1,000, he added.

(With inputs from Bureau)

