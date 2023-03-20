'Ezhilmigu Kovai' 'Maa Madurai' in TN Budget: Details here

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has announced development projects named 'Ezhilmigu Kovai' and 'Maa Madurai' will be implemented to improve the cities of Coimbatore and Madurai.

As part of this, Metro rail project in Coimbatore will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore and in Madurai at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

Here is the list of other related announcements in other districts:

An international bird center will be set up in Marakanam at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Semmozhipoonga in Coimbatore will be constructed in two phases at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

5,145 km of rural roads will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore under the Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Scheme.

A new SIPCOT industry park will be set up in Virudhunagar, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 410 crore.

A textile park will be set up in Virudhunagar at an estimated cost of ₹1,800 crore on an area of ​​1,150 acres with financial contribution from the Union and State Governments.