Despite new EV policy, TN not registering commercial e-vehicles

P Thirupathy Mahalincam, Head of Operations, Fast Track VVcabs, said conventional vehicles are getting more expensive, which is an incentive to consider EVs. “But we cannot register commercial EV four-wheelers in TN, which is a biggest roadblock. Once that happens, we will begin the transition as we recognise the benefits of EVs. In the next ten years, we aim to convert 100% of our fleet to EVs,” he said at an event to release the findings of the Consumer Perception Survey on EVs here on March 14.