Despite new EV policy, TN not registering commercial e-vehicles
CHENNAI: A month after the launch of the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy 2023 by prioritising electrification of commercial vehicles fleet with incentives, the registration of battery-operated EVs is yet to be allowed in the State much to the dismay of the vehicle operators.
To encourage the adoption of EVs, the State has exempted 100 per cent road tax exemption, waiver of registration charges and permit fees for the battery operated vehicles like two-wheelers, cars, autorickshaws, transport vehicles, light goods carriers and buses till December 2025.
All Omni Bus Owners’ Association president A Anbazhagan said omnibus operators are ready for the transition to electric buses with TN government announcing incentives and waiver of registration and permit charges in the EV policy.
“However, transport department is not allowing registration of commercial e-vehicles for some reasons. States like Karnataka and Maharashtra are moving ahead with e-buses operation,” he said, adding his association can set up charging stations at Ulundurpet and other places.
P Thirupathy Mahalincam, Head of Operations, Fast Track VVcabs, said conventional vehicles are getting more expensive, which is an incentive to consider EVs. “But we cannot register commercial EV four-wheelers in TN, which is a biggest roadblock. Once that happens, we will begin the transition as we recognise the benefits of EVs. In the next ten years, we aim to convert 100% of our fleet to EVs,” he said at an event to release the findings of the Consumer Perception Survey on EVs here on March 14.
A senior transport department official said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification doing away with the permits for operating e-vehicles in transport services. “But doing away with the permits means they would be unregulated,” the official said, adding in the case of the auto rickshaw permit, the conditions would limit the running of the vehicles within a district in a radius of 30 km from the residence of the permit holder.
The stage carriage permit for the bus is issued with a condition to operating on a particular route. Goods carriage permit is also given with conditions like driver wearing uniforms and maintaining trip sheets.
“Any violation will attract fines. It ensures healthy competition and regulates transport vehicles,” the official said, adding they have written to TN government on the need for continuing to have those conditions for the electric vehicles too.
