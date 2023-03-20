AIADMK Gen Secy post : Hearing soon on VK Sasikala's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court to hear Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s appeal against a civil court order dismissing her suit assailing her removal from AIADMK General Secretary post on March 23.

VK Sasikala, a close aide of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was appointed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary in the party’s general council meeting which was held on December 29, 2016. After VK Sasikala was sent to the prison in the disproportionate assets case in February, the general council meeting which was held in September, 2017 expelled VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran from the party and they created coordinator and joint coordinator posts instead of general secretary post. Assailing this, VK Sasikala moved to the city civil court. On April 11, 2022 the Chennai IV additional city civil court judge dismissed her petition challenging her removal as general secretary of AIADMK. She later moved to Madras High Court against a civil court order dismissing her suit assailing her removal from AIADMK general secretary post. In the petition, VK Sasikala questioned the legality of her removal as general secretary of the party, as she was appointed to the post by a resolution passed at the general council meeting on December 29, 2016, weeks after Jayalalithaa’s demise. She also contended that the city civil court did not give her opportunity to be heard fully and her petition was dismissed without listening to complete arguments.

When VK Sasikala moved the Madras High Court against the city civil court’s order, AIADMK organising secretary Semmalai also filed a suit seeking to reject her appeal. When Semmalai’s plea was dismissed by the court, Senior counsel G Rajagopalan appeared before Justice TV Thamilselvi and requested to list his petitioner VK Sasikala’s appeal for hearing. The Judge has accepted his request and the case is likely to come up for hearing on March 23.