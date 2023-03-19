TNPSC results schedule released: Check details here

CHENNAI: A new schedule of TNPSC result has been released.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Selection Commission (TNPSC) published a new schedule on Saturday regarding when the results will be published for the posts for which they have not yet been published. Its details are as follows:

* The preliminary examination held on February 25 for 5,446 vacancies in Group 2 and 2A posts. The result of the examination will be published in the month of September.

The results of the examination conducted for 7,301 posts in Group IV will be released by the end of this month.

* Last year (2022) 95 vacancies in Group-I posts exams were held on 19th November. The exam result will be released next month (April).

* The Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department conducted the written exam for 731 veterinary assistant posts on May 15, and the results will be published in May.

Similarly, the results of the examination conducted for some posts, including 217 posts in the Integrated Statistical Service, 64 inspector and 24 sub-inspector posts in the Fisheries Department, 12 health officer posts under the Tamil Nadu Health Service, 8 jailer posts, and 10 forest trainer posts, will be released next month. Apart from this, it has also been informed that the results of the examination conducted for some other posts will also be published in May.

As well as the exam result table, TNPSC has also published the annual table of vacancies. Updated and released. Its details are as follows: -

* The notification for 59 assistant jailer posts will be released this month, and the exam will be conducted in June. 23 Assistant Tourism Officer (Grade 2) vacancies will be notified next month, and the exam is scheduled to be held in July.

* In the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, 14 assistant manager posts are announced in June, and the exam is held in September.

* Notifications for 194 technical posts will be released in July. The exam will be held in the month of October.

* Notifications for 384 integrated engineering posts will be published in September, and the exam will be held in December.

* Notifications for Group-4 posts will be published in November, and the exam will be held in February next year (2024). Vacancies will be announced soon.

* Similarly, details of the total of 29 types of posts are available on the website www.tnpsc.gov.in by TNPSC.