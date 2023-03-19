TN to seek more time to defer scrapping of 1,500-odd govt buses

CHENNAI: With the vehicle scrapping policy coming into effect on April 1, the passengers depending on the state transport undertakings buses for daily commute are likely to be severely impacted with about 1,500 buses belonging to various transport corporations — that are older than 15 years — to be condemned.

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, meanwhile, has sought an extension of time for implementing the vehicle scrapping policy, said sources. “The State government will take up the issue with the Centre soon,” said the sources pointing out that setting up the ATS needs more time. “The state government would shortly announce guidelines for the vehicle scrapping facilities,” the sources added.

As per the vehicle scrapping policy, the certificate of registration of the vehicles owned by the central and the state governments, local bodies, state transport undertakings and public sector undertakings will expire after the lapse of 15 years. As such, registered vehicle scrapping centres should be established and all heavy vehicles need to seek fitness certificates from automated testing stations (ATS) failing which they will go to scrap.

According to the transport corporation sources, about 1,500 buses operated by seven transport corporations except for State Express Transport Corporation, including 529 buses of MTC, 270 buses (TNSTC Villupuram) and 250 buses (TNSTC Kumbakkonam) would be condemned after April 1.

All eight transport corporations together have a fleet of 20,177 buses including 1,454 spare buses operating services catering to 1.68 crore passengers a day.

A managing director of one of the transport corporations said the government has not given a direction on condemning the overaged buses.