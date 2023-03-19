I don't have the power to decide on alliance: Annamalai

CHENNAI: After making a strong pitch for a solo contest in elections, TN BJP chief Annamalai made a u-turn saying he is not empowered to decide on alliance.

He met the reporters at an event.

Echoing some of the State BJP leaders, Annamalai said the national leadership will decide on alliance but he will keep voicing his opinion in conversations with the national leaders.

Speaking against the money-play in politics he said he is now a debtor as he spent all the money he saved as a cop for Aravakurichi election. He added saying TN politics will improve only when the role of money is truncated.

Annamalai stuck to his opinion saying 50 percent agree with him and 50 percent won't, but there is no change in my stance.

His comment on alliance with AIADMK became the talking point of political observers for the past few days.