TN create awareness on Ennum Ezhuthum to rope in more students

CHENNAI: For bringing in more students under the Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme, the School Education Department from Thursday has begun an awareness programme across all districts of the State.

The programme is set to go on till March 21, focusing children between Classes 1 and 3.

For the programme, districts have been divided into nine zones.

Subsequently, through a vehicle, the public will be made aware of the scheme and its importance to students.

After the first phase of awareness through vehicles, parents from each zone will be called to schools on March 20 and 21. And, with the involvement of teachers, block education officers, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and block resource teacher educators; parents will be made aware of the programme targeted for children.

However, on the other hand, a volunteer of Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) and State education fellow will be deployed around the vehicle across districts to create needed awareness.

A department official said, "We have decided to create awareness in a creative manner, through music and folk artists. Additionally, to make it more engaging, competitions are also being held for children."

"To smooth functioning of this awareness programme, the eduction department has allocated Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per schools according to the extent of this activity planned. The expenditure of the funds must be through the School Management Committee (SMC)," the official added.

The Ennum Ezhuthum was launched by the department last year to bridge the learning gap among students developed during the Covid-19 lockdown.