Tangedco trade union writes to Stalin on long pending demands

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Committee of the TNEB Trade Unions has written to Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking his intervention to resolve their long pending demands for which talks were held with the Tangedco officials several times without finding a solution.

In a letter to the chief minister, the JAC comprising of 15 trade unions said that they have planned to take out a march to the secretariat on March 28 to handover comprising their demands to him.

They demanded that 56,000 vacancies should be filled to reduce the workload of the employees as per the tripartite agreement reached in February 2018.

"The management should resort to outsourcing the posts which are permanent in nature. Re-deployment of the existing posts should not be done. We seek a tripartite agreement with government assurance," they said. The unions also sought wage revision due from December 1, 2019, and implementation of the old pension scheme.