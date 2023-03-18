Summer special trains between Hubballi & Thanjavur: Details here

CHENNAI: South western railway has notified the operation of weekly summer special trains between Hubballi and Thanjavur Sector to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train no 07325 Hubballi – Thanjavur Weekly Summer Special will leave Hubballi at 20.25 hrs on 20th March and 03rd, 10th 17th, 24th April (Mondays) and reach Thanjavur at 14.15 hrs the next day (5 Services).

Train no 07326 Thanjavur – Hubballi Weekly Summer Special will leave Thanjavur at 19.40 hrs on 21st March, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th April (Tuesdays) and reach Hubballi at 12.30 hrs the next day (5 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Advance reservation for the trains comprising an AC tier-II, three AC tier-III, nine sleeper class and five General second class coaches & two second class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches would open at 08.00 hrs on 19th March from Southern Railway.