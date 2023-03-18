Stalin writes to Class 7 girl for her suggestion on cattle menace

CHENNAI: A Class 7 girl from Thuraiyur government higer secondary school student in Tiruchy is now an elated kid as her concern for stray cattle brought laurels from Chief minister M K Stalin.

The DMK leader took some time to pen a letter wishing the young mind for her concern towards cattle and her valid suggestion to protect the stray livestick from road accidents.

The girl, Laya Sri, suggested an advice to the TN government to protect the cattle which are wandering during night times. The cattle which wander during night times should be fixed with reflector ear tags that give chances to protect them.

"To avert road accidents and death during night times, cattles should be fixed with a reflector ear tag is a great suggestion," the CM said in his letter.

Further, he praised the girl for fund donation to UNICEF and also congratulated her for the 10 minutes speech in All India Radio and for releasing a book on Tamil and English adage. The CM wished the girl to excel further and reach more heights in her life.