Stalin requests PM MITRA park in TN to be implemented via SIPCOT

The Chief Minister also pointed out that State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has established large industrial parks in Tamil Nadu and has established 28 industrial parks on 38,522 acres in the State, with 2,890 companies and 3,94,785 employees.

He also added that the Tamil Nadu government strongly believes that the objectives of the project can be successfully achieved if PM MITRA park is implemented through SIPCOT.

"On the other hand, the development of large industrial parks by private developers in Tamil Nadu has had limited success. Hence, I request that the Government of India may permit SIPCOT to be the master developer of the PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu, as they already have the land in their ownership and possession and have a solid track record in the implementation of industrial parks. Such a dispensation is already envisaged in the scheme guidelines. I would be grateful if my request is considered favourably,'' Stalin said.

Earlier, Modi announced that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, ”PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP.”