Stalin condoles demise of writer Mangala Murugesan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the demise of noted writer of the Dravidian Movement, professor Mangala Murugesan here on Saturday.

In his condolence message, Stalin described Murugesan as a great writer who penned many works related to self-respect to the Tamil society and said that the state Tamil development department has honoured him by awarding prizes to his work "Thondil Uyarntha Thooyavar EVR Maniammaiyar" and "Environment protection".

Stating that Murugesan mirrored the principles of Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister said that Murugesan was a renowned academician who spread the views of reformer Periyar among college and university students through his deeply thoughtful speeches.