Stalin chairs economic advisory council meeting ahead of Budget

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has chaired a meeting of his Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising Nobel laureates among the economic experts ahead of the presentation of the ensuing Budget of the State for the next 2023-24 financial year.

Stalin led the meeting via video conference late Friday night. Nobel laureate Esther Duflow, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, economists Arvind Subramanian, professor Jean Dreeze and Dr Narayanan besides State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and State Chief Secretary V Iraianbu took part in the meeting.

The Chief Minister is understood to have elicited the views of the council regarding the new schemes proposed to be implemented by the government ahead of the presentation of the 2023-24 budget in the State Assembly on March 20.