Prison officer gets life term for cheating woman

CHENNAI: A Prison Probation Officer Sathyamoorthy who had been charged under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life, by a city court.

Sathyamoorthy from Tiruchy and a woman from Chennai were in physical relationship when they went to a training for TNPSC' Group I examination.

Sathyamoorthy who secured good rank in the Group I examination, was placed as a Probation Officer in Saidapet Prison. After he secured a government job, he started refusing to marry a woman whom he promised to marry.

Later, the woman got to know that her trusted one had decided to marry another woman.

Subsequently, when the victim reached out to her parents, they made an attempt to set things right. But Sathiyamoorthy's parents allegedly shouted at them by calling her caste name, besides threatening they also offered to pay money. Then the victim moved the Saidapet-Kumaran Nagar police station and registered a complaint against the Sathiyamoorthy and his family. The police filed a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

When this came up for hearing in City Civil and Sessions Court, the Principal Judge S Alli ordered that the Prison Probation Officer Sathiyamoorthy, his father Rengu and mother Saradha has been convicted under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment. She also ordered a Rs 21,000 fine for Sathiyamoorthy and Rs 10,000 fine for his parents.