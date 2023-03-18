Moderate rain likely in 21 dists of TN in next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted the possibility of heavy rains in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain.

The RMC said light rain is likely in the districts of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Kanniyakumari.