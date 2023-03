CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested B Suresh (35) of Kurumbapalayam, Coimbatore, for allegedly sneaking into his relative’s house in Mylapore using a duplicate key, when the family was away and stole 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

On February 27, 2022, S Narendran who lives with his family at Apparsamy Koil Street, Mylapore, went out with his family and returned the next day.

Four days later, when he checked his locker in the house, he found 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing after which he filed a police complaint. Based on CCTV footage and sustained investigations, police found that Suresh, who is the husband of Narendran’s cousin, had borrowed the latter’s two-wheeler.

Narendran had attached a spare key to his house to his bike key. Suresh had used it to enter the house, after learning the family was away, police said. They recovered 10 sovereigns of stolen jewellery from Suresh. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody