In a first, SR plans clone trains to north, east for migrants

“Clone train will be a replica of the original train in a given route. They start, halt and terminate like the original trains. The coach composition and route could be changed based on demand. Clone trains can be operated on select days when the traffic demand is usually very high,” a highly placed zonal-level officer told to this newspaper.

If the information shared by the SR officers were something to go by, the clone trains proposed by Chennai division could be bound for Howrah in West Bengal, Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Bhubaneswar in Odisha and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

“The clone trains can be started half an hour or an hour ahead or after the original trains. The date of operation can be finalised on the basis of the average demand over the last financial year,” the officer added, explaining that the decision to operate clone trains could not be finalised at the zonal level.

‘UR travellers willing to utilise additional reserved coaches’

“Consent of the Railway Board would be required as the proposed clone trains are operated through other zones. Management of time and infrastructure plus coordination of more than a couple of zones is involved. So, the board must give its approval,” the officer added.

Admitting that the clone train proposal was mooted keeping in mind the enormity of demand for north and east-bound trains, mainly for unreserved and second sleeper category of tickets, a division level officer said that the fare does not vary much between the unreserved and second class sleeper/sitting class tickets. “We have identified that when additional coaches are provided or trains operated, the north bound travellers who occupy reserve coaches for want of space were more than willing to utilise the opportunity and book reserved second class sleeper/seating tickets,” the division officer said, responding to a query on the problem of north Indian workers encroaching reserved coaches on northbound trains.

The division is understood to have proposed a little less than a dozen clone trains in its recommendation to the zonal HQ. Asked about mobilisation of rakes (train set), SR officials said that rakes could be sourced from ICF or the available standby rakes utilised as soon as the board gives its nod.