Guv Ravi's chair transported in garbage truck; stirs controversy

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi visited Kanniyakumari on Saturday to welcome the President who is on her 6-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.
According to a report from Maalaimalar, the chairs that were brought for the Governor and his family to sit and see the sunset were loaded in a garbage truck and taken back which has caused a controversy.
A video of the same has been going viral on social media.
