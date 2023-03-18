Guv Ravi's chair transported in garbage truck; stirs controversy

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi visited Kanniyakumari on Saturday to welcome the President who is on her 6-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

According to a report from Maalaimalar, the chairs that were brought for the Governor and his family to sit and see the sunset were loaded in a garbage truck and taken back which has caused a controversy.

A video of the same has been going viral on social media.