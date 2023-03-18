CBI: Man held for abusing PM linked to child porn cases

TIRUCHY: The PhD scholar from Thanjavur, who was picked up by CBI for sending an offensive email to the Prime Minister, was found to be uploading child pornography and has a nexus with an international gang. He was arrested on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

The Saliamangalam resident J Victor James Raja (35), who is pursuing PhD in a private college, was picked up by a CBI team led by the DSP Sanjay Gowdham on Wednesday for reportedly sending an offensive email to the Prime Minister. He was grilled for two days by the agency in Thanjavur. On Friday, it came to light that Raja had been involved in uploading a 10-year-old girl’s pornography on a particular website that was controlled by an international gang.

Subsequently, he was booked under various sections including section 67B of the IT act, POCSO act and IPC 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and arrested. Later, he was produced before the POCSO special court in Thanjavur and Judge Sundarajan ordered judicial custody for two days and asked the CBI to produce him in the court on March 20. He was then lodged in prison.

Sources said Raja was in the habit of uploading pornography content for money. The Interpol sleuths, who came to know about it, alerted the Union government. Based on the government order, the CBI arrested him. The initial investigation found that agents like Raja are operating from as many as 21 states in India and are uploading child pornography for their paid clients. Further investigations are on.