2 caught smuggling 20 kg venison at Ambur; handed over to Forest dept

AMBUR: Two persons were caught smuggling 20 Kg venison to Dharmapuri on a two-wheeler on Saturday. The Thiruthani residents were handed to over the forest department at Ambur. The duo, identified as Jayuapal (32) of Ponnagaram and Siva (35) of Rajathoppu were carrying the venison from a dead deer found at Kandigai when they were on their way to Dharmapuri from Thiruthani. When they were entering Ambur, their vehicle hit a passerby, which resulted in an altercation with locals. Later, traffic police questioned the duo and one of them fled the scene. The cops and public chased and caught him after which both were taken to the Ambur town police station where under interrogation they confessed to having skinned the deer in an isolated area. The duo was then arrested by the forest department and the meat and vehicle were seized.