1 yr on, Assam man held for impregnating woman

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested an Assamese resident who escaped after impregnating a woman a year ago.

Quadar Ali (22), a resident from Assam, was working in a fruit stall near Chathiram bus stand here. He had an affair with his colleague, a 22-year-old woman from Manachanallur. It is said Ali sexually assaulted the woman with the promise of marrying her. When the woman became pregnant, he escaped from Tiruchy.

Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint with the Manachanallur police who registered a case against Ali and were searching for him. The police later got information that he was in his home village in Assam and so the Manachanallur police rushed to Assam and arrested him. He was later brought to Manachanallur and was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.