Women can now travel free in Puducherry govt buses

CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly informed that women can travel free of cost in government buses.

In addition to it, the allowance for widow's has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, it is noted that farmers affected by unseasonal rains will be given compensation of Rs 7,500 per hectare and steps are been taken to establish new industries in the Union Territory.