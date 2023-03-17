TamilNadu

Tourists barred from Kumari ahead of Prez Murmu visit

She would be visiting Vivekananda centre, Tiruvalluvar statue and Bharat Mata temple on the district's coastline.
President Droupadi Murmu
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tourists have been barred from entering Kanniyakumari ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the coastal district tomorrow.

Prez Murmu would be landing in Kumari in a private chopper and would take the road to visit Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited. From there she will take a private ferry to visit Vivekananda centre, Tiruvalluvar statue and Bharat Mata temple on the district's coastline.

Apart from closing the district for tourists, security measures have been heightened ahead of Murmu's visit.

