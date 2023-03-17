TN milk traders protest seeking hike in procurement price

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister Nasar held talks with Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association members yesterday at the State Secretariat regarding this issue. No agreement was reached in the discussion. As a result, the milk producers have announced that they will not send milk to Aavin starting today (Friday).

In this regard, the State President of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association, Vazhapadi Rajendran, told reporters, "Last October, we protested keeping various demands like an increase in milk procurement price, a work quota for dairy employees, cattle fodder, and insurance for cattle.

"The Tamil Nadu government called us and promised to resolve our demands. Accordingly, the procurement price of milk was been increased by Rs 3 per liter resulting in increasing consumer's expense by Rs 3. That is, cow milk has been raised from Rs. 32 to Rs. 35 per liter and buffalo milk from Rs. 41 to Rs. 44 per liter.

"We informed the Tamil Nadu government that the price hike was not enough. We asked them to raise at least Rs. 10 per liter. We had asked for Rs. 42 per liter for cow milk and Rs. 51 per liter for buffalo milk. However, the hike was only Rs. 3 per liter. Meanwhile, no resolution was found on other demands.

"At first, we wore black badges and protested to get our demands fulfilled, including an increase in the price of milk. But the government has not found any solution to our demand. Therefore, we have no option but to stop supplying milk to Aavin's company.

"Therefore, we have decided to stop supplying milk to Aavin from today, March 17. With this, we will not send milk to Aavin through milk producers cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu from today. The protest will continue until our demands are resolved. In Kerala, a liter of milk costs 48 rupees and 70 paise. 15 rupees more in Karnataka than in Tamil Nadu. We have given this purchase price list to the Tamil Nadu government. If the Tamil Nadu government calls for talks again, the protest will be suspended," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Nasar reassured the public that there will not be shortage in supply of milk as only a few societies have announced protest.