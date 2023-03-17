TN Forest department to geo-tag trees: Min Mathiventhan

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department minister M Mathiventhan announced that the government will monitor saplings to be planted under Green Tamil Nadu Mission by geo-tagging the trees.

During a review meeting held on Friday, Mathiventhan also said that trees have been planted on 30,000 hectares. "During 2021-2022, as much as Rs. 52.67 crore has been spent to plant trees. During the next year, Rs 96.51 crore will be spent to plant 3.15 crore saplings under the mission," he said.

Meanwhile, 96 NGOs have partnered with the government to implement Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Also, 166 volunteers have registered to help the government in preserving wetlands.

A department press release said that the forest department is earning Rs 145 crore per year by selling plantation trees such as Eucalyptus, Cashew and Casuarinas. Under CAMPA initiative, private persons are encouraged to create forests and improve sanctuaries.