5 girls swoon after taking overdose of vitamin pills in school

Coimbatore: Close on the heels of four students consuming an overdose of vitamin pills in the Nilgiris, in another similar incident in Dharmapuri five girl students of a school swooned after they popped the vitamin pills on Thursday.

The five students, studying Class 6 at Government Middle School at Pappireddipatti, had consumed the vitamin tablets kept on the teacher’s table in the classroom during lunch break. Soon, they suffered from bouts of vomiting and also swooned. Panicked teachers rushed them to Pappireddipatti Government Hospital for treatment.

Parents of the affected students, who received information of the incident, gathered at the hospital.

Officials said that the students are recovering and may get stable soon. This incident has come close on the heels of a student ending up in death after consuming an overdose of vitamin pills in a bet with her friends in the Nilgiris. Meanwhile, the A Pallipatti police in Dharmapuri have registered a case and further inquiries are on.