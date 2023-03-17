Stalin makes 'Navaratna' announcements for women cops

CHENNAI: Marking the 50th anniversary of enlisting women into police force in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made 'Navaratna' announcement for women police.

Stalin, while speaking at the 50th year anniversary of induction of women into police force, said the women police force that had a humble beginning with 22 cadets in 1973, now fifty years later the force is 35,329 cadet-strong. The women cops are now serving and sacrificing on par with their male counterparts.

The event hosted in Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium featured a parade by a contigent of women cops.

During the event the Chief Minister announced a nine-point scheme 'Navaratna' for women in the police force.