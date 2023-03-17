Pigeon tarpped in overhead wire rescued by fire service in Vellore

VELLORE: A pigeon which was caught in an overhead wire near the Vellore south police station was rescued by local fire service personnel after an hour-long work on Thursday night. The passerby, who noticed the snared bird, Informed the fire service station nearby and they responded immediately. However, problems ensued as the wire was at a height of 30 feet above the centre of busy Anna Salai. The fire department along with the police had to hunt a long pole to reach the bird. To make up for the lack of height, fire service personnel parked a fire engine near the spot and two others standing atop it used a stick to slowly loosen the bird from the wire. When the was brought down, it was seen entangled in a manja thread. A government veterinarian took the wounded bird to the Makkan vet hospital where it was given first aid for wounds on its wing. It was then handed back to forest department personnel who said they would release it.