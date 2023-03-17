Naan Mudhalvan: Guidelines issued to create awareness on higher edu

CHENNAI: As the board exams will be over in the first week of April for Class 12, the Tamil Nadu government has issued detail guidelines to create awareness espcially among students with regard to opportunities in the higher education under 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

The career guidance Initiative 'Kalluri Kanavu' under Naan Mudalvan' was launched by Tamil Nadu government in June 2022. The goal of this initiative is to help the students especially those who completed Class 12 to make informed decisions about their higher education options.

Accordingly, the School Education Department has asked all the headmasters of the high and higher secondary schools to instruct the teachers, who were taking classes for Class 10 and Class 12, to create WhatsApp group involving the board exam students.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that after board exams for Class 12 students, help desk comprising experienced teachers will be established in all the schools from April 21 that would ensure that the students get admitted in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). Accordingly, students could come and get suggestions and help from the desk from April 21 with regard to opportunities available in HEIs.

He said that further the schools could use its high-tech labs to fill online application forms for the students, who seek admission in various HEIs. In addition, the help desk will also provide career guidance to the students with the help of District Institute Of Education And Training (DIET) officials.

Similarly, all the schools were instructed to send the details of the students, who will be appearing for various competitive exams including NEET and JEE, the official, quoating a circular, added.

The official also said that under the Naan Mudhalvan (career guidance) scheme, Class 12 students of government schools will be given opportunities to visit colleges and universities across the State.