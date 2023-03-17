Milk distribution to continue without any hindrance in TN: Min Nasar

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar said on Friday that the distribution of milk in Tamil Nadu will continue without any hindrance.

The milk producers have been placing forward various demands, including increasing the purchase price of milk, the Minister said.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, milk producers in Erode and Rajapalayam, staged a protest by stopping cows on the road and pouring milk on them.

On Thursday, the Minister held talks with Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association officials at the Secretariat which did not bring out a resolution, as per reports.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Nasar said "Out of 9,354 unions, only 1 union has announced a strike. There is no problem in the procurement of milk in Tamil Nadu except at one place, milk distribution is going on uninterruptedly in the state and the government is ready to meet the end of strike at any situation."