Injured jumbo caught, treated

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant, which was starving due to deep injuries in its tongue, was tranquilised and captured by the forest department for treatment in Coimbatore on Friday.

The female elephant, aged between 15 to 20 years, appeared weak and dehydrated as it was unable to swallow food and was surviving on water over the last three weeks. It ventured out of the forest area near Karamadai forest range on 14 March.

As an observation by the forest department revealed that the elephant was suffering from an injury in its mouth, it was decided to provide treatment and was darted with tranquilliser by A Sukumar, forest veterinary officer, Coimbatore forest division on Friday morning.

“An examination done, with the help of a kumki, found the presence of deep piercing and a tearing wound for around eight centimetres in the middle of the tongue. It could have been caused accidentally during the mating process. Due to the injury, the anterior portion of its tongue has become paralysed and therefore, the elephant was unable to swallow the food,” said A Sukumar, forest veterinary officer, Coimbatore forest division.

The officials said the elephant is cooperating with treatment and is given medicines now.