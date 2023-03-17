CPM seeks arrest of 3 policemen in Neyveli lockup death case

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking suspension and arrest of three police personnel including inspector Raja for the lockup death of Subramani of PN Palayam, Cuddalore in 2015.

In a letter to Stalin, he said that Inspector Raja and two others brought Subramani to Neyveli Township Police Station for inquiry on February 29, 2015, where he was tortured and killed.

"After continuous protests by CPM and other groups, a suspicious death case was registered at Nellikuppam Police station. Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID which booked them under various sections of IPC, including 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on three policemen," he said.

Following the Madras High Court's direction to the investigation court to include charges under murder and SC/ST atrocities act if there is a prima facie, Cuddalore court passed an order to file cases under the murder and SC/ST act in August last year.

He said that even after seven long years of struggle to file a case under the appropriate sections and chargesheet, the three accused policemen were not even suspended for a day and had not been arrested yet. Pointing out that the policemen used their influence to threaten the widow of Subramani and other witnesses, he said that they continue to be posted in the Cuddalore district stations. "Inspector Raja was transferred to Vadalur police station which is close to Neyveli Township in February 2023. Three policemen continuing in the service even after filing of the chargesheet is inappropriate and illegal," he said.