Archaeology training helps history teacher discover value of ancient coin

MADURAI: Archaeology training by the state government helped a history teacher know the value of an ancient copper coin, which he had kept for almost 12 years now. The coin was issued by Chola King Rajaraja I.

Twelve years ago, it offered a unique opportunity for Selvam, a teacher at Sivanthipatti Nadar Higher Secondary School in Mamsapuram, Virudhunagar district to possess the ancient coin when a student from Ilanthirai Kondan, a village in Rajapalayam taluk handed it over, V Rajaguru, archaeologist and teacher of English, Thirupullani Government Higher Secondary school, Ramanathapuram district said on Wednesday.

After being exposed to training in archaeology, he came to know that this coin in his possession was issued during the Chola era.

It’s a treasure to have the coin for long years now, Selvam, who kept it safe with him.

Further, teacher Selvam said for over the last 12 years, he did not know the true value of this treasure and added that he came to know the excellence of the coin through archaeology training in Madurai. This training offered by the government instilled in him a bent for archaeological research.

Citing these, he thanked the government, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and the Commissioner for providing the training.

Rajaguru, who coordinated .the training, said coins play a vital role in the study of history and culture.

In those days, kings issued special coins to celebrate their war victories. In the context of Rajaraja I, the ruler of Chola dynasty and his conquest of Sri Lanka through war, the Eelam coins with his name engraved on them, were released.

These coins were in use from Raja Raja Chola I to Kulothunga Chola I and were issued in gold, silver, and copper. The Eelam coin in copper is called ‘Eela Karunkasu’ (black coin).

“On one side of the coin, stands a man holding a flower in his hand, and to his left are four circles and a conch. They have a crescent above and a flower below. To the right is a trident and lamp. On the other side, a man is sitting with a conch in his hand. ‘Srirajaraja’ is written in three lines in Devanagari script near his left hand,” Rajaguru said.