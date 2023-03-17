TamilNadu

AMMK org secy Sivasamy joins AIADMK

Sivasamy was the third state-level functionary of the AMMK returning to the AIADMK. On Sunday, the party’s headquarter secretary and former MLA KK Umadevan and the party’s youth wing secretary Komal RK Anbarasan joined the AIADMK party.
Sivasamy greets Edappadi K Palaniswami
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Organising secretary of TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party and former MLA K K Sivasamy on Friday joined the AIADMK party in the presence of party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s Green Roads Residence.

In the last few weeks, the AIADMK party has been attracting functionaries from the AMMK and the BJP.

Several functionaries of the BJP, including former state IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar, joined the AIADMK party.

