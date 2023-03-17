AIADMK General Secretary election on March 26, counting on March 27

CHENNAI: With an ongoing power tussle between fomer chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami factions, the election to AIADMK General Secretary post will be held on March 26, an official release from the party said on Friday.

Accordingly, candidates can file nominations on March 18 and till 3pm on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Candidates can withdraw papers until 3pm on March 21, according to an official release.

The counting of the votes will happen on March 27.

The General Secretary of the party will be elected by general council members, it stated.