6 killed in seperate accidents in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Six persons were killed in two separate accidents in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.

In one incident, a Tiruvananthapuram-bound SETC bus from Vellore rammed into a two-wheeler near Varaiyur. While one pillion rider Indira (44) died on spot, the rider Vignesh (29) and second pillion rider Chitra (24) died on the way to Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital. The deceased relatives, who are residents of Tirukoilur, were returning home. Veraiyur police registered a case and are investigating.

In the second accident, a car collided head-on with a Chennai-bound lorry from Coimbatore near Tiruvannamalai killing three people. One of the victims Kamatchi (40), of Sathanur village in Thandarampattu Panchayat Union, was returning home with her son Sakthivel (13) from the Tiruivannamalai government medical college hospital where the latter had been under treatment. They were travelling in a car driven by Ilayaraja (28) with Selvam (42) and Sanjau (13) as passengers. While Kamatchi, Sakthivel and Ilayaraj were killed on the spot, others are admitted to the hospital. Tiruvannamalai taluk police registered a case.