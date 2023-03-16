Students can download hall ticket for Class 10 boards from March 11

CHENNAI: Students can download hall ticket for class 10 board exam from tomorrow.

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the hall ticket for Class 10 board exam to be held between April 6 and April 20. DGE has directed students to download hall tickets from March 17.

The school students and private candidates have been directed to download the hall ticket from the DGE website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Meanwhile, for Class 10, the practical exams have been scheduled from March 20 till March 24, across schools in Tamil Nadu. Nearly 10 lakh students are expected to write the final examinations.