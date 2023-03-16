Stalin issues orders for allotting ₹85cr to replace streetlights

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has allotted Rs 85.22 crore for providing high intensity streetlights to six corporations and 10 municipalities in the state.

A release issued by the state government said that the CM has issued orders to allot funds (Rs 85.22 crore) to replace existing streetlights with 33,660 high-intensity streetlights in Avadi, Tambaram, Cuddalore, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy corporations at a cost of Rs 64.81 crore and 17,704 streetlights in 10 municipalities at a cost of Rs 20.41 crore.

The new high intensity streetlights would consume 40% less electricity compared to the existing streetlights, the release added. Replacement of the existing streetlights with 17,704 high intensity lights in the 10 municipalities alone will save Rs 4.29 crore to the urban local bodies per year, the release said.