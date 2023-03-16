Social activist helps mentally ill man to be hospitalised in Vellore

VELLORE: A mentally ill youth who harassed and threatened passersby was admitted to the Vellore government medical college hospital on Wednesday by a social activist. The mentally ill youth had been roaming the streets of Vasanthapuram in Vellore town for the last three years, occasionally attacking pedestrians and threatening the public. Area councillor K Shanmugam contacted social activist Ravi Sankar and sought his help to provide treatment to the affected youth. Ravi Sankar with his assistants was able to subdue the youth, who struggled against his helpers and was finally taken to the hospital where he was provided first aid in the emergency ward and later admitted to the psychiatric ward where he is currently undergoing treatment. However, though the affected youth speaks Tamil, no one knows his antecedents or where he came from.