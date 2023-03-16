Sniffer dogs, police undertake surprise inspection of prisons in Vellore

VELLORE: In a bid to detect banned items including tobacco, ganja, weapons, and mobile phones, police along with sniffer dogs and jail staff undertook a surprise inspection of both the male and female jails on Thursday. Though outsiders are frisked when they enter the jail to visit relatives, instances of banned items being thrown over the compound wall have also been recorded. Banned items were recovered earlier not only from cells but also from the jail compound on earlier occasions. Hence led by Vellore DSP Thirunavukarasu and 5 inspectors, a total of 56 constables and 2 sniffer dogs along with 65 jail staff including warders undertook a two hour surprise inspection of both the male and female jails. The inspection started around 6 am and ended two hours later. However, no banned items were recovered during the inspection, sources revealed.