Puducherry govt to create separate dept for Sports and Youth Affairs

Puducherry: Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced the creation of a separate department for sports and youth affairs in the Union Territory aimed at encouraging outdoor activities among the youngsters. Replying to questions raised by members belonging to both treasury and opposition blocs in the Assembly, Namassivayam said sports had all along been seen as a part of the Directorate of Education but it has now been decided to establish a dedicated department. In the Budget for 2023-24, the government has allocated Rs 530 crore for sports. “This amount would be used to create infrastructure in rural and urban areas to provide incentives to sportspersons and construction of stadiums,” he said.