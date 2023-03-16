Milk shortage: Stalin and Nasar hold discussions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Dairy Minister Nasar are holding a discussion at TN Secretariat on Thursday.

This meeting gains significance as it comes days after reports of milk shortage due to alleged contract labourers issue in Sholinganallur dairy unit resulting in late delivery at outlets in select areas in Chennai.

Since milk producers have recently announced protest demanding hike in procurement price, this issue too is expected to be discussed.

To give a brief about this, the dairy producers have been demanding Rs 7 as an incentive per litre while the procurement price was increased just three months ago. Madurai's dairy producers held a token protest keeping the said demand.

Failure to address dairy producers' issues have forced them to sell their produce for a better price to private players.

The meeting comes a day ahead (March 17) of the proposed statewide protest by dairy producers.