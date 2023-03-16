LBEAAR Matriculation School celebrates 22nd Annual Day

Chennai: The 22nd Annual Day celebration of LBEAAR Matric Higher Secondary School, Nerkundram, was held recently. S Narayanan was the chief guest. The stage rocked with colours and rhythm of Bharatnatyam and the trending Naatu Naatu song. Children from primary & kindergarten classes stole the hearts of everyone with their action song. Bindu Ajith, principal, congratulated toppers of Classes 10 and 12 in her annual report. The chief guest distributed certificates to students and delivered the graduation day address. The event was presided over by RA Madanagopal, chairman, V Kishorenath, secretary, P Dasarathan, treasurer and B Sudarsana Raghavan, trustee of LB Ramanujalu Charitable Trust.