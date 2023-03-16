Illegal power connections: Judges to visit 'Thadagam' valley

CHENNAI: Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras High Court to visit the Thadagam valley to find out to what extent power supply had been disconnected from 118 illegal brick kilns since it was complained that labourers' domestic connections are being misused.

Cases against 118 brick kilns operating illegally in the Thadagam forest area in Coimbatore came up for hearing before Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday.

The State government informed the bench that based on the recent order issued, the electricity connection of 118 brick kilns has been disconnected and the household electricity connections provided to the nearby residences have not been disconnected. "No power connections have been cut yet. The domestic electricity connection was misused for brick kilns," the petitioner pointed out.

After hearing the arguments the bench said that it will visit the Thadagam valley to find out to what extent power supply had been disconnected from 118 illegal brick kilns and adjourned the hearing.