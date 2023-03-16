Eyewash?: Jayakumar slams BJP for revoking suspension of cadre

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Thursday condemned the leadership of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit for revoking the suspension of party functionaries, who burned the image of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, within hours after the disciplinary action.

"Is it an eyewash?" Jayakumar wondered while responding to a question on the rescind of the suspension order against youth wing president of Thoothukudi (North) district Dinesh Rodi for a period of six months.

The disciplinary action was taken by the president of Thoothukudi (North) district Venkatesan Chennakesavan for acting against the interest of the party and its principles. However, suspension has been revoked by the party's state secretary Pon V Balaganapathy.

Though expressing strong displeasure over the development, Jayakumar said, "It is akin to pinching the baby and then rocking the cradle. We also know such tricks."

He, however, said the alliance with the BJP would continue, but their party would respond to the criticism from their allies.