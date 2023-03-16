Cuddalore will be destroyed if 66,000 acres mined: PMK

CHENNAI: Saying that PMK will go to any extent to stop new lignite mining projects in Cuddalore district, party president Anbumani Ramadoss warned that entire district will be obliterated if 66,000 acres are mined.

"At a time when the existing NLC mines and its extension pose threat to the district, the Central government is trying to implement two mining projects for 66,000 acres. This will destroy the district," he warned in a statement.

He added that mining is being done already on 37,256 acres. "The party will continue protest against mining and aim of the party is to achieve Cuddalore district without NLC," he said.