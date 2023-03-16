Attack on Tiruchy Siva house: OPS says violence & DMK are intertwined

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday criticised that violence and the ruling DMK party were intertwined. The clash between the supporters of senior minister K N Nehru and senior DMK MP Tiruchy Siva inside the police station in Tiruchy is proof that the people of the state have no safety and security under the DMK regime.

“On behalf of the AIADMK party, I strongly condemn the DMK government that is destroying the law and order in the state. The silence of the Chief Minister (M K Stalin), who holds the portfolio of home department, over the (Tiruchy) incident indicates that he has no control over the department,” said OPS in a statement. He also pointed out that women police personnel sustained fracture injuries during the clash between the two groups of DMK men.

He demanded the Chief Minister to take stern action against the persons involved in the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent repeat of such unlawful incidents.