ATM heist: T’malai special police makes another arrest, 6 held so far

Tiruvannamalai: A special police party from Tiruvannamalai arrested one more person in connection with the February 12 ATM theft in which more than Rs 72 lakh cash was stolen from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam, and Polur towns in the district, on Thursday. This brings the total number of those arrested in this case to 6, officials said. The latest arrest was that of Wahid (36), son of Khurshid of Nu district in Harayana state. He was was arrested from Assam. He was brought to Chennai by air and by car from there to Tiruvannamalai where he was remanded to custody by the JM 1 court. Sources said that Wahid was the welder, who used welding equipment to break open all the ATM machines. Earlier on Tuesday police arrested Sirajuddin (37) of Rajasthan who was said to have provided the container lorry for transporting the cash. To date, police have recovered Rs 5 lakh cash and seized 2 cars.